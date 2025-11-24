Ward completed 28 of 42 passes for 256 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Seahawks. He rushed the ball six times for 37 yards and a touchdown.

Ward turned in one of his more complete performances as a rookie, showcasing some playmaking ability while also limiting mistakes. He completed three passes of at least 20 yards -- all to different receivers -- and also threw a one-yard touchdown pass to Chimere Dike on Tennessee's final possession. Ward supplemented that with the first rushing score of his career, and he's now topped 30 rushing yards in consecutive games after failing to do so in his first nine contests. Finally, he avoided negative plays, as this marked his first game without a fumble or interception.