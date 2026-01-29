GM Mike Borgonzi said Thursday that Ward currently is rehabbing his right shoulder and is "doing well," Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Ward made an early exit from Tennessee's Week 18 loss at Jacksonville due to a right shoulder injury, which was revealed to be an AC joint sprain in the aftermath of the contest, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Borgonzi also told Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com that Ward doesn't have a specific timeline for his recovery, so it's unclear if he'll be healthy when OTAs kick off in May. As the first overall pick in the 2025 Draft, Ward started all 17 regular-season games as a rookie, completing 323 of 540 passes (59.8 percent) for 3,169 yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions, rushing 39 times for 159 yards and two more TDs and fumbling 11 times (seven lost).