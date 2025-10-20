Ward completed 25 of 34 passes for 255 yards, one touchdown and one interception. in Sunday's 31-13 loss to the Patriots. He also lost a fumble.

Ward turned in the most efficient game of his career, averaging 7.5 yards per attempt. He also showed rapport with fellow rookie Chimere Dike, connecting on a 38-yard score late in the first quarter on a deep ball to the left corner of the end zone -- one of his four completions of at least 15 yards. There were still plenty of problems with the performance, including a pair of turnovers and five sacks, highlighting Ward's inconsistency.