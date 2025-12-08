default-cbs-image
Ward completed 14 of 28 passes for 117 yards with two touchdowns and one interception while adding two carries for four yards in the Titans' 31-29 win over the Browns on Sunday.

The Titans clawed their way to their third win of the season Sunday, and Ward did contribute with 14- and five-yard scoring tosses to Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike. While that marked the first multi-touchdown effort of Ward's career, the rookie first overall pick also posted his third-lowest completion percentage of the season and recorded just one completion of over 20-plus yards. Ward now has four sub-200-yard tallies in his last five games, an unfavorable pattern he'll look to snap in a Week 15 road matchup against the 49ers next Sunday.

