Ward suffered a right shoulder injury during Sunday's game at Jacksonville, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.

Ward led a five-play, 58-yard scoring march that he capped off with a seven-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter, but he then was examined on the sideline before going to the locker room, from which the Titans deemed him questionable to return. Brandon Allen will lead Tennessee's offense for as long as Ward is off the field.