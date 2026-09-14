Ward completed 19 of 32 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown while rushing four times for 21 yards in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Jets.

Ward was under siege all afternoon from a surprisingly effective Jets pass rush, and New York controlled the clock with the running game while stymying Tennessee's offense until late in the fourth quarter. Ward had just 85 passing yards until the Titans' final drive, on which he threw for 55 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown pass to Elic Ayomanor. New starting wide receivers Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson tied for the team lead with 38 receiving yards apiece, but those offseason additions haven't seemed to meaningfully improve Tennessee's passing game after Ward averaged an underwhelming 186.4 passing yards per game during a 3-14 rookie season. The 2025 first overall pick will try to rebound in a daunting Week 2 matchup against the Eagles.