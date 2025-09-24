Ward (ankle/calf) was limited at practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Ward was on the field for all 70 of the Titans' snaps on offense in the team's 41-20 loss to Colts in Week 3, so it's unclear if the QB came out of that contest banged up, or if his listed ankle/calf issues are a result of Wednesday's practice. In any case, the status of Ward -- whose backup is Brandon Allen -- is now worth tracking as Sunday's game against the Texans approaches.