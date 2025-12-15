Ward completed 18 of 29 passes for 170 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 37-24 loss to the 49ers. He added one rush for two yards.

Ward was able to move the Titans' offense for much of the game, as he led two scoring drives in the first half and got the team into field-goal range on a third possession. He was helped by a relatively effective run game, though Ward also completed four passes of at least 15 yards in the first two quarters -- including a 34-yard touchdown strike to Gunnar Helm. Most importantly, Ward did not take a sack and also did not turn the ball over, keeping the unit on schedule. It still wasn't an overly impressive stat line, but Ward now has multiple touchdowns in consecutive games after failing to achieve that in his first 12 games as a pro.