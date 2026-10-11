Ward completed 23 of 36 passes for 170 yards and an interception in Sunday's 26-3 loss to the Texans. He added two yards on his lone carry.

The second-year QB led the Titans to a 30-yard Joey Slye field goal on their first possession and then had trouble even getting the ball into Texans territory the rest of the game. Ward does have a 63.2 percent completion rate through five games, a step up from his 59.8 percent mark as a rookie, but it comes with just a 3:3 TD:INT and 5.8 YPA as the rest of his numbers regress. Per Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com, coach Robert Saleh said after the game that he's given no thought to replacing Ward under center, and the 0-5 Titans wouldn't have a lot to gain by switching to veteran backup Mitchell Trubisky as they muddle through a rebuild. Ward will try to find some confidence in a Week 6 road trip to Indianapolis.