Ward (shoulder) is believed to have a Grade 3 AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

Ward could face a multi-month recovery process if the diagnosis of a Grade 3 sprain is confirmed by further tests. The first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft was injured in the first quarter of the Titans' 41-7 loss to the Jaguars in Sunday's regular-season finale and had his right shoulder in a sling after the game. Further clarification on Ward's recovery timeline will come after he undergoes additional testing on the injury.