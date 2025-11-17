Titans' Cam Ward: Mixed bag in Week 11 loss
Ward completed 24 of 37 passes for 194 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions while rushing three times for 33 yards in the Titans' 16-13 loss to the Texans on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.
Ward was serviceable coming out of his first NFL bye week, but the fact he lost Calvin Ridley to a season-ending fibula injury and Chimere Dike to a chest contusion within Sunday's game certainly didn't help his cause. Additionally, Ward was navigating a talented and aggressive Texans defense, which sacked him three times and consistently pressured him. The rookie first overall pick did connect with Van Jefferson for a four-yard game-tying touchdown at the 1:35 mark of the fourth quarter, but that play was preceded by Ward's fumble early in the period that led to a Texans field goal. Ward will head into another unenviable home matchup against the Seahawks in Week 12 working with a short-handed pass-catching corps yet again.