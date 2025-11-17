Ward completed 24 of 37 passes for 194 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions while rushing three times for 33 yards in the Titans' 16-13 loss to the Texans on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Ward was serviceable coming out of his first NFL bye week, but the fact he lost Calvin Ridley to a season-ending fibula injury and Chimere Dike to a chest contusion within Sunday's game certainly didn't help his cause. Additionally, Ward was navigating a talented and aggressive Texans defense, which sacked him three times and consistently pressured him. The rookie first overall pick did connect with Van Jefferson for a four-yard game-tying touchdown at the 1:35 mark of the fourth quarter, but that play was preceded by Ward's fumble early in the period that led to a Texans field goal. Ward will head into another unenviable home matchup against the Seahawks in Week 12 working with a short-handed pass-catching corps yet again.