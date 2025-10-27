Ward completed 22 of 38 pass attempts for 259 yards, one touchdown and one interception while taking two carries for four yards in Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Colts.

Ward threw his fifth touchdown pass of the season Sunday, but he maintained a TD/INT below 1.0 after throwing the sixth pick of his rookie campaign. The first-overall pick has shown marginal improvements in the two games following the firing of head coach Brian Callahan, throwing for over 250 yards in both contests. Ward still hasn't had that breakout game to excite fantasy managers through eight weeks, making him a low-end option against the Rams in Week 9.