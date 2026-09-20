Ward completed 13 of 20 passes for 183 yards without a touchdown or interception in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Eagles. He added seven rushing yards and two TDs on four carries.

The second-year QB couldn't get much going through the air against Philly's stingy secondary, but Ward accounted for both his team's touchdowns with one-yard scores in the first and third quarters -- matching his rushing TD total from his rookie campaign. Ward doesn't appear to be taking a step forward as a passer, however, and through two weeks he has just 323 passing yards, a 61.5 percent completion rate and one touchdown, although he has avoided committing any turnovers so far in 2026. Ward will look to be a little sharper through the air in a Week 3 road tilt against the Giants.