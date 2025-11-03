Ward completed 12 of 21 passes for 145 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Chargers. He added two rushes for six yards.

Ward continues to turn in mixed performances, and there were some positive takeaways in Sunday's loss despite his modest stat line. He completed three passes of at least 20 yards and also didn't turn the ball over for the first time this season. Despite those steps forward, Ward still isn't a strong fantasy option as he has yet to tally multiple touchdowns in a game this season.