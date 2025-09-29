Ward completed 10 of 26 passes for 108 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 26-0 loss to the Texans. He added two rushes for 22 yards.

Ward continues to look overwhelmed during his rookie season, as he was unable to lead the Titans on a scoring drive while averaging an abysmal 4.2 yards per attempt in Sunday's blowout loss. He did manage multiple completions of at least 20 yards for the third consecutive game, but Ward has only two touchdowns with four turnovers across his first four games as a pro. It's too early to make any conclusions about Ward's ability as a pro, but it has not been a good start to his career.