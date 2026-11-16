Ward completed 28 of 39 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 40-23 loss to the Jaguars.

The second-year QB kept his team in the game for three quarters, and Ward connected with Tony Pollard for a 32-yard catch and run TD on a checkdown in the fourth quarter that brought the Titans to within one score, only for the Jags to pull away late. Ward's production is slowly creeping up, and he's thrown for 535 yards over the last two games with a 4:1 TD:INT, 68.4 percent completion rate and 6.8 YPA, numbers which represent a big step up from the beginning of the season. He'll look to keep making progress in his development in Week 11 against a vulnerable Cowboys defense.