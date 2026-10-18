Ward completed 11 of 22 passes for 102 yards and one touchdown with one interception in Sunday's 26-20 win over the Colts. He added seven yards on three carries.

The second-year QB put together his least productive game of the season, but Ward did connect with Carnell Tate for an eight-yard score in the fourth quarter. The Titans' special teams units accounted for the rest of their points in the team's first win of the year on four Joey Slye field goals and a blocked punt return for a TD. Ward has failed to reach 200 passing yards in five of six games to begin the season with a 4:4 TD:INT, giving him little fantasy appeal heading into a Week 7 tilt against the Browns.