Ward was spotted with a sling for his right shoulder during the Titans' 41-7 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Ward injured his right shoulder in the first quarter after diving into the end zone for a seven-yard rushing touchdown. After being ruled out for the rest of the game by medical staff, Ward returned to the sidelines without his pads and a sling on his right shoulder. The No. 1 overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft will undergo further tests to determine the severity of the injury, but he will have plenty of time to recover before the start of the 2026 campaign. Ward will end his rookie season having completed 59.8 percent of his passes for 3,169 yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions while adding 39 carries for 159 yards and two scores across 17 games.