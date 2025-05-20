Titans head coach Brian Callahan said Tuesday that Ward and Will Levis have split practice reps evenly throughout Phase 2 of the team's offseason activities, Turron Davenport of ESPN reports.

Callahan said Tennessee's quarterback reps "will probably change a little when when we get to the next phase of OTAs and there's some 7-on-7 [drills]," while also noting that Ward's selection at No. 1 overall and Levis' status as an incumbent starter haven't been the cause of any conflict at practice. Some amount of competition with Levis figures to be beneficial for Ward, who is still in the early stages of acclimating to a new offense and building chemistry with Calvin Ridley, Tyler Lockett, Treylon Burks (ACL) and Van Jefferson. Callahan said it would be premature to name a starter at this stage of the offseason, but it would nonetheless be surprising if it takes Ward long to earn a dominant share of first-team reps. The Titans are slated to conduct six OTAs between May 27 and June 5 before kicking off a three-day mandatory minicamp June 12. Ward may be able to push for increased reps during those dates, but the most pivotal period of his rookie development will occur during training camp and the preseason. Whether Levis remains on Tennessee's roster or draws trade interest, it seems like a sure thing that Ward will start the Titans' regular-season opener against Tampa Bay.