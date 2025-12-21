Ward completed 21 of 28 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 26-9 win over Kansas City. he added nine rushing yards on four carries.

The rookie QB tossed multiple scores for the third straight game, finding Chig Okonkwo for a seven-yard TD in the second quarter and Chimere Dike for a one-yard touchdown in the third. More importantly, Ward led the Titans to their first win at home since Week 9 of last season. With a 6:1 TD:INT over the last three games -- equaling his touchdown total from the prior 10 games combined -- Ward appears to be taking a big step forward in his development heading into a Week 17 clash with the Saints.