Ward completed 12 of 28 passes for 112 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Broncos.

Ward drew a tough assignment in his pro debut in a difficult road environment against a defense that is projected to be one of the best in the league. His stat line reflects that, as he managed only 4.0 yards per attempt while also taking six sacks. Ward was slightly off target on a few passes to Calvin Ridley that could have changed the trajectory of his performance, but the duo should gain increased chemistry as the season progresses.