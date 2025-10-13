Ward completed 26 of 38 pass attempts for 222 yards, one touchdown and one interception Sunday. He did not record a rushing attempt and lost two fumbles in the 20-10 loss to the Raiders.

Ward had Tennessee's offense in shambles out of the gates Sunday, leading six first-half drives that resulted in four punts and two turnovers (both charged to Ward). The rookie signal-caller finally woke up in the fourth quarter, but a third and final turnover thwarted any plans for a comeback. Ward managed to end a scoreless drought lasting two weeks, but he still has more interceptions thrown (four) than touchdowns (three) through six starts. The Titans are looking like a work in progress in Ward's first season as a pro, so fantasy managers should look for safer options in Week 7.