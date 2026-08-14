Titans' Cam Ward: Uneven performance in preseason opener

Ward completed five of 12 targets for 57 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and rushed once for two yards in the Titans' 19-13 preseason win over the 49ers on Thursday.

Ward's final line underscores his inconsistent performance as he officially began game preparations for his second season. The 2025 first overall pick played on the Titans' first three drives, and helped lead Tennessee to a touchdown on its opening possession with a marathon 11-play, 95-yard drive that featured 18- and 16-yard completions to Calvin Ridley and Gunnar Helm, respectively. Those two throws served as the highlights of Ward's night, and he'll aim for more efficiency in his second preseason game on Sunday, Aug. 23 at home against the defending champion Seahawks.