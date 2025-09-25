Ward (ankle/calf) upgraded to a full practice Thursday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Ward was limited in Wednesday's session, but it appears as if it was more precautionary than anything else, and the rookie No. 1 overall pick is poised to be under center Sunday against the Texans. Ward will have a new play-caller in his ear after coach Brian Callahan gave up play-calling duties to QBs coach Bo Hardegree earlier this week.