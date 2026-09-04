New offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has worked with Ward to hone in his decision making ahead of the 2026 season, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

The first overall pick in the 2025 Draft, Ward started all 17 regular-season games as a rookie, completing 323 of 540 passes (59.8 percent) for 3,169 yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions while turning 39 carries into 159 yards and two more TDs. He also fumbled 11 times, losing seven of them. The Titans added WR Carnell Tate in the first round of this year's draft and also signed WR Wan'Dale Robinson to a four-year, $70 million deal in the offseason, so Ward does have a bit more support as he enters his second pro campaign. Whether or not that helps Ward cut down on mistakes remains to be seen.