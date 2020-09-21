Batson recorded two receptions for 26 yards and one rush for 11 yards in the Titans' Week 2 win over Jacksonville.

Batson saw an increase in playing time due to the absence of A.J. Brown (knee). His biggest play of the contest came midway through the fourth quarter when he worked deep over the middle for an 18-yard reception. Batson was signed to the Titans' practice squad after being waived on Sept. 7. However, he took advantage of his chance to dress on gameday, finishing fifth on the team in receptions and yards in Week 2.