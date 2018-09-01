Batson has been informed by the Titans that he has a spot on the 53-man roster, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Fellow undrafted rookie Deontay Burnett had more hype during training camp, but it's Batson who ends up sticking with the team. The undersized Texas Tech product only caught seven passes for 74 yards during the preseason, adding four punt returns for 19 yards and seven kickoff returns for 161 yards. His ability to contribute on special teams likely explains why he's sticking around at the bottom of the wideout depth chart.