Batson has been informed by the Titans that he has a spot on the 53-man roster, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Fellow undrafted rookie Deontay Burnett had more hype during training camp, but it's Batson who ends up sticking with the team. The undersized Texas Tech product only caught seven passes for 74 yards during the preseason, adding four punt returns for 19 yards and seven kickoff returns for 161 yards. His ability to contribute on special teams likely explains why he's sticking around at the bottom of the wideout depth chart.

Our Latest Stories
  • jerick-mckinnon.jpg

    Preseason Trade Chart

    You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...

  • NFL: Chicago Bears at Denver Broncos

    Draft Day Cheat Sheet

    Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    TE Tiers 5.0

    When's the right time to draft a tight end? Whether you're chasing Gronk or seeking a streamer,...