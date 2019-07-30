Batson (undisclosed) left Monday's practice early after falling hard following a reception, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Batson made a notable catch in Monday's practice but unfortunately had to exit after falling hard as a result. The type and severity of the injury is unclear, so it's entirely possible that he's back on the field on Tuesday. Batson is in a battle to make the roster as one of the last receivers, though he could also boost his stock due to his impact on special teams.

