Titans' Cameron Batson: Expected to earn more chances
Coach Mike Vrabel said Batson would receive more opportunities in the Titans' future games after the wideout recorded two receptions for 21 yards on three targets during Monday's 28-14 win over the Cowboys.
Taywan Taylor early departure due to a foot injury in addition to Tajae Sharpe taking the field at less-than-full health resulted in Batson earning his most playing time of his brief NFL career in Week 9. The undrafted rookie out of Texas Tech played 30 of the team's 70 offensive snaps, apparently making a positive impression on the coaching staff in the process. Even if Vrabel remains committed to getting Batson more work in three-wideout formations, it's hard to imagine the 22-year-old offering much week-to-week fantasy utility in a weak Tennessee passing attack. Even Corey Davis, the team's top target, has remained an inconsistent contributor with 50 of fewer receiving yards in four of the Titans' eight games.
