Titans' Cameron Batson: Fighting for roster spot
Batson could be competing for the last spot on Tennessee's receiving corps, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
The main competition for Batson seems to be Darius Jennings, who logged 11 receptions for 101 yards over 16 games last season in addition to 698 yards and one touchdown on kick returns. Jennings' role on special teams could be his ticket to a roster spot unless Batson takes his performance in training camp to the next level -- the 23-year-old has reportedly already had an impressive offseason. Batson recorded eight receptions for 82 yards on 11 targets last season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Gurley
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
ADP Review: Too high, too low
In our first Average Draft Position review, Jamey Eisenberg goes in depth on players with good...
-
Fantasy football strategy: Jacobs shines
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Hill way up
SportsLine's advanced model simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and came up with its top...
-
Dynasty Rankings: WR
Heath Cummings says JuJu Smith-Schuster and D.J. Moore are keeping the position young at the...
-
Team Preview: Kansas City Chiefs
Tyreek Hill won't be suspended in 2019, which means the Chiefs are bringing the whole gang...