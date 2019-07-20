Batson could be competing for the last spot on Tennessee's receiving corps, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

The main competition for Batson seems to be Darius Jennings, who logged 11 receptions for 101 yards over 16 games last season in addition to 698 yards and one touchdown on kick returns. Jennings' role on special teams could be his ticket to a roster spot unless Batson takes his performance in training camp to the next level -- the 23-year-old has reportedly already had an impressive offseason. Batson recorded eight receptions for 82 yards on 11 targets last season.