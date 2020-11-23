Batson recorded two receptions on two targets for 21 yards in Week 11 against Baltimore. He also had one rush attempt for four yards.

Batson was only on the field for 18 offensive snaps, but recorded multiple receptions for the second consecutive week. His longest gain went for 14 yards, which helped keep alive the Titans' first offensive possession that ended with a touchdown. Batson also took a direct snap from the five-yard line and was taken down just short of the goal line. If Adam Humphries (concussion) remains sidelined for a Week 12 matchup against the Colts, Batson should continue to see an increased role in the offense.