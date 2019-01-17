Titans' Cameron Batson: Hauls in eight passes in 2018
Batson caught eight passes for 82 yards while appearing in 11 games in 2018.
Batson joined the Titans as an undrafted free agent. Though his production was small, the fact that he made the roster for an extended period suggests he's got a chance to earn a larger role in the future. He'll look to earn more than a fringe receiver role in 2019.
