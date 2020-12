Batson recorded three receptions for 14 yards and a touchdown in Week 13 against the Browns.

Batson mixed into the game sparingly through three quarters, logging two receptions and one rushing attempt. He saved his best effort for the Titans' final drive of the game, when he hauled in a toe-tapping contested touchdown from eight yards away. It was the first time Batson has found the end zone in 19 career games, and he remains buried on the Titans' depth chart.