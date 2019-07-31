Titans' Cameron Batson: Headed to IR
Batson (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Chris Perkins of The Athletic reports.
Batson was forced to exit Monday's practice early after taking a hard fall on a reception. It's unclear what kind of injury Batson suffered, but it is serious enough for the wideout to land on injured reserve. The Titans accompanied Batson's move to IR with signings of wideouts Tanner McEvoy and Papi White.
