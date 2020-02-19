Batson (undisclosed) signed a one-year contract extension with the Titans on Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Batson spent the entire 2019 campaign on injury reserve due to an undisclosed issue suffered last July, but he now looks back to full health. He hauled in eight catches for 82 yards across 11 games with Tennessee as a rookie in 2018, and he'll now spend the offseason competing for a depth role for 2020.