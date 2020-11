Batson recorded two receptions for eight yards in Week 10 against the Colts.

Batson earned his most involvement in the offense since Week 2, benefitting from the absence of Adam Humphries (concussion). Though his statline was not impressive, Batson was targeted in the end zone and drew a pass interference call that set up a touchdown. Both Batson and Kalif Raymond figure to see increased chances so long as Humphries remains sidelined.