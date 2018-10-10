Titans' Cameron Batson: Promoted from practice squad
The Titans elevated Batson from the practice squad to the active roster Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Batson will provide some depth to a relatively thin wide receiver group, sitting fifth on the depth chart. The rookie wideout has yet to appear in a regular-season game, but there's a chance he could make his NFL debut at some point Sunday against the Ravens, whether it be on special teams or offense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
It's Revenge Game time for Marshawn Lynch, who has a great chance at a big game against his...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
What you missed on Tuesday
Evan Engram is getting close to returning but Deshaun Watson is day-to-day. Here's what you...
-
Week 6 streaming options
The streaming options at quarterback, tight end, DST and kicker for Week 6? Here are the best...
-
Podcast: Sell Brees? Kamara worry?
Did we just get a glimpse of New Orleans’ offense going forward? What does that mean for Alvin...
-
Week 6 Fantasy Football trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...