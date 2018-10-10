The Titans elevated Batson from the practice squad to the active roster Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Batson will provide some depth to a relatively thin wide receiver group, sitting fifth on the depth chart. The rookie wideout has yet to appear in a regular-season game, but there's a chance he could make his NFL debut at some point Sunday against the Ravens, whether it be on special teams or offense.

