The Titans signed Batson to the 53-man roster Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Batson has suited up in three games for the Titans this season, and he logged at least 27 percent of the offensive workload each time. That didn't translate to much production, as he caught just three passes for 39 yards in that stretch. He should handle a similar snap share Sunday against the Bears, as he'll be the No. 5 wide receiver following news that Adam Humphries (concussion) has been ruled out.