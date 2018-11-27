Batson hauled in his only target for 13 yards in Monday's 34-17 loss to the Texans.

The absence of Taywan Taylor (foot) opened up the possibility that Batson would be more involved in the offense, however that didn't come to fruition as he saw only one target. He now has at least one catch in each of his last five games, but has no more than two receptions or 36 yards in any contest.