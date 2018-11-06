Titans' Cameron Batson: Totals 21 yards
Batson caught two of his three targets for 21 yards in Monday's 28-14 win over the Cowboys.
Batson appeared in the third game of his rookie campaign, recording the first multi-catch effort of his career. He wasn't a prolific producer in college, but does boast an 88th percentile SPARQ-x score. While he's not a household name, his exceptional athleticism and the lack of quality receiving options in Tennessee make him a name to monitor in deeper dynasty leagues.
