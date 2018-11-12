Batson caught two of his three targets for 36 yards in Sunday's win against the Patriots.

With Taywan Taylor sidelined, Batson matched the target totals of both Tajae Sharpe and Jonnu Smith. While his small frame and lack of college production make him a longshot to consistently produce, he does boast impressive athleticism. Though the Titans' offense has shown improvement across the last two weeks, they remain a low-volume passing offense, making his odds even longer to become a meaningful fantasy contributor this season.