Batson caught his lone target for five yards and also carried the ball once for one yard in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Colts.

Batson filled the role of third receiver in place of the injured Taywan Taylor (foot), though his contributions were limited. His lone target was from Marcus Mariota, which came midway through the second quarter. The Titans are a low-volume passing team, meaning that Batson will likely never see the volume needed to be a viable fantasy option even if Taylor remains sidelined.