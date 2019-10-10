Titans' Cameron Wake: Can't practice Thursday

Wake (hamstring) did not practice Thursday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Wake hasn't participated in practice since suffering a hamstring injury Week 4 against Atlanta. The 37-year-old veteran will have one more opportunity to practice in some capacity ahead of Sunday's tilt versus the Broncos. If Wake is forced to miss any more time, look for a depth linebacker such as Kamalei Correa or Reggie Gilbert to see increased snaps.

