Titans' Cameron Wake: Ends up on inactive list

Wake (hamstring) is inactive Sunday against Buffalo, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

No surprises here, as Wake was unable to log any practice time this week after suffering the hamstring injury last week in Atlanta. In Wake's absence, look for a player such as Kamalei Correa to potentially see extra snaps, while Sharif Finch is back on the active roster after serving as a healthy scratch in Week 4.

