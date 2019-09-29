Titans' Cameron Wake: Hit with hamstring injury
Wake (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Falcons, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.
This injury surfaced in the middle of the fourth quarter, so it won't be surprising if Wake doesn't return. He's had a limited role this season anyway with no more than 24 defensive snaps in a game. If he doesn't return, expect his practice status to be monitored during the week ahead.
