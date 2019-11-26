Play

Titans' Cameron Wake: Hits IR Tuesday

Wake (hamstring) has been placed on injured reserve, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Wake was injured while playing a season-high 37 snaps in Sunday's game against the Jaguars, and now his season is over. The 37-year-old finishes 2019 with just four tackles (three solo) and 2.5 sacks over nine games.

