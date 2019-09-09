Titans' Cameron Wake: Huge impact in team debut
Wake recorded three tackles and 2.5 sacks in the Titans' Week 1 win over the Browns.
The Titans caused a bit of a stir by investing $23 million in Wake this offseason, as he was entering his age-37 season. However, he went a long way to rewarding the team's faith in him in Week 1, leading the team in sacks and registering four quarterback hits. After logging a six-sack campaign in 2018, Wake looks rejuvenated and will seek to wreak havoc once again in Week 2 against Indianapolis.
