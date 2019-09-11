Titans' Cameron Wake: Limited participant Wednesday

Wake (undisclosed) practiced Wednesday in a limited capacity, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.

The Titans aren't worried about Wake's status for Sunday's game versus the Colts, but they're making sure Wake stays fresh at 37 years old. He clearly is still a menace on the field with 2.5 sacks in Week 1 versus the Browns, so he'll look to continue that success against Colts QB Jacoby Brissett.

