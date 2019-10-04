Titans' Cameron Wake: Questionable for Sunday
Wake (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Wake sustained the hamstring injury during last Sunday's win over the Falcons and did not practice this week. The 37-year-old certainly doesn't need the practice reps in order to play, but his status for Week 5 remains up in the air.
