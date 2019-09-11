Titans' Cameron Wake: Will be ready for Sunday

Wake's limited participation in Wednesday's practice wasn't injury related.

Wake is 37 years old, so the Titans are taking care of him by limiting his practice workload. Even with age, Wake has a lot of fire left as he proved in the season opener with 2.5 sacks against Browns QB Baker Mayfield. The evergreen linebacker should have a tougher matchup against the Colts' sturdy offensive line in Week 2.

