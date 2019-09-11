Titans' Cameron Wake: Will be ready for Sunday
Wake's limited participation in Wednesday's practice wasn't injury related.
Wake is 37 years old, so the Titans are taking care of him by limiting his practice workload. Even with age, Wake has a lot of fire left as he proved in the season opener with 2.5 sacks against Browns QB Baker Mayfield. The evergreen linebacker should have a tougher matchup against the Colts' sturdy offensive line in Week 2.
More News
-
Titans' Cameron Wake: Limited participant Wednesday•
-
Titans' Cameron Wake: Huge impact in team debut•
-
Dolphins' Cameron Wake: Leaving Miami after 10 years•
-
Dolphins' Cameron Wake: Four tackles in season finale•
-
Dolphins' Cameron Wake: Records sack in loss•
-
Dolphins' Cameron Wake: Posts sack in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Hunter Henry injury reaction
Ben Gretch reacts to the news Hunter Henry has a tibial plateau fracture.
-
Week 2 TE Preview: Replacing Henry
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 2 including Hunter...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Got a tough decision to make at QB in Week 2? Jamey Eisenberg has his start and sit calls ready...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 1 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 1.
-
Week 2 Rankings: Bounceback coming?
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer six questions about their Week 2 rankings...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...